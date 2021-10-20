Oyo State House of Assembly has approved a request by Governor Seyi Makinde to access N18.7billion federal government bridge facility meant to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The request was contained in a letter forwarded to the state legislature by Makinde and read during Monday’s plenary by the Speaker, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the bridge facility for all the 36 states of the federation and it would be accessed from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN

The lawmakers in their comments on the request agreed that such a loan facility from the federal government was necessary and timely as many states recorded huge losses during the pandemic.

According to Hon Akeem Adedibu (Chief Whip), Hon Babajide Gabriel (Ibadan North 2), Hon Bamidele Adeola (Iseyin/Itesiwaju) and Hon. Ayo Fatokun (Akinyele 1), since all the states are to access the loan facility, Oyo should not be left out.

They, however, urged the state government to expend the loan on developmental projects selected across all the senatorial districts in the state.

In his comment, the minority leader, Hon Asimiyu Alarape who also suggested that the loan facility be used to develop key sectors, nonetheless, urged the state government to be wary of the consequences of too many loans.

The speaker, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin said it was thoughtful of the government at the centre to give financial support to the state governments considering the scale of projects lined up in the various states.