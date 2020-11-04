The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended Chairmen of 13 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas over failure to submit their performance reports.

The decision to suspend the caretaker chairmen was taken at the plenary session following the failure of the chairmen to meet up to 23rd of the Assembly’s performance indicator who had threatened to suspend the council bosses if they failed to submit the reports by the October, 2020 deadline.

It would be recalled that the Assembly had earlier informed the council bosses to submit a report of earth moving equipment in their councils. The Assembly had threatened to suspend the council bosses if they failed to submit the reports.

The affected LGAs and LCDAs included Akinyele East LCDA, Ido Local Government, Oluyole Local Government, Ibadan North East Local government, and Lagelu West LCDA, Others were Soro LCDA, Ogbomoso Central LCDA, Ogbomoso South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, Itesiwaju North Local government, Oyo East Local Government, Oyo East Local Government and Oyo South East LCDA.

