BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Parliamentary staff of the Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday joined the indefinite nationwide strike over implementation of financial autonomy for the legislative arm of government.

The workers under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) began an indefinite strike across the country, shut down all the gates leading to Oyo Assembly complex displayed different placards showing their displeasure on the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the Legislative arm of government across the country.

Presenting the communique from the national body to the Speaker, the Chairman Oyo PASAN , Comrade Yemi Alade said the financial autonomy bill was passed into law in 2018 and assented to with a Presidential Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari and wondered why the implementation has not commenced.

According to him, if the legislative arm of government is not independent and autonomous, true and pristine democracy will not be achieved.

“Our appeal is to all the governors to commence the implementation of financial autonomy. It is surprising that they are not following the Presidential Order. We will not return to work until our demands are met”, the workers insisted.

Receiving the protesters, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin said the strike would no doubt paralyse the activities of the Oyo State House of Assembly, adding that it was however in the interest of democracy and the independence of the legislative arms of government.

According to him, it is a laudable course and the constitutional right of the workers.

The Speaker told workers who gathered at the main gate of the Parliament Building Secretariat, Ibadan for the commencement of an indefinite strike in compliance with the directive of the National body of the association.

He assured them that the Governors’ Forum would soon come up with a uniform way or modality of implementing financial autonomy.

“No state will go about it in a different way. Everything will be done in a uniform manner. Let me also say that the Speakers’ Forum too will not relent until the financial autonomy is achieved”, the Speaker said.