Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has ordered elevated Baales and Mogajis in Ibadan land to return to their original positions before the setting up of the Justice Akintunde Boade Commission of inquiry.

The chief judge while delivering judgement in a case instituted by 34 coronet-wearing Baales and Mogajis, who were elevated alongside some High Chiefs by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2017 to contest the validity of the consent judgment entered by parties yesterday.

Justice Abimbola issued an order of perpetual injunction, restraining them from the status of elevation or wearing crowns or coronets.

Justice Abimbola, in his judgement, said he found no merit in their application before the court, dismissed it in its entirety and answered all their questions in the negative.

He held that all government’s action must be in compliance with the law of the land.

The claimants had in the suit filed against the state governor and four others argued that the consent judgement which nullified the review that elevated them was not valid as they were not part of those who made the agreements that formed the consent judgment.

