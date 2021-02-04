BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko has stressed the need for synergy with other security agencies in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, rape and armed robbery.

The police boss stated this during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo State Command Headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to her, such collaboration amongst the agencies would help to secure lives and properties of the people of the state and the country.

The Commissioner of Police who was accompanied by some of her management team appreciated the kind gesture received from the NSCDC command and used the medium to seek for synergy from the Oyo State Commandant and all the personnel of the corps in order to nip crime in the bud.

She added that if joint patrol and partnership with NSCDC would solve the security challenges in Oyo State, she would not hesitate to collaborate with NSCDC .

Responding, the state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Isikilu Akinsanya appreciated the visit and assured her of continuous support to the Nigeria Police Force, saying that was the only way to successfully curb crime and criminality in Oyo State and the country.