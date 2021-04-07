BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other related matters has postponed its sitting over the deaths of the state’s Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Prince Wasiu Gbadegesin and a Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria reporter covering the proceedings of the Panel, Mr. Sunday Ogunyemi.

The panel condoled with the families of the duo, the state Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo praying God to grant repose to the souls of the departed.

A notice signed by the Secretary to the Panel, Mr. H.T. Salami, stated that the panel postponed its Tuesday, 6th April, 2021 sitting due to the sudden demise of the duo in separate circumstances.

“The panel commiserates with the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased and prayed to almighty God to rest their souls in peace,’’the statement read in part.

“As a result of the sudden demise of the duo, the panel suspended its sitting for Tuesday, 6th April, 2021. The sitting will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, 7th and 8th April,” the notice read in part.