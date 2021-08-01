The Oyo State government has assured residents of of the state of potable water, saying it had procured 1,194 metric tonnes of aluminum sulfate at the cost of N400 million to boost supply of potable water in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde gave the assurance at the second stakeholder’s engagement on the 2022 budget, organized by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Ibadan.

Makinde who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun in his keynote address, promised the people of the state that he would not renege on his promise to carry out the will of the people for a better society.

He highlighted some major projects that have been approved based on the will of the good people, ranging from construction of two-bay permanent fire stations at Atiba and Ibarapa Central local government areas, Oyo-Iseyin road reconstruction, the Light Up Oyo project amongst others.

The governor enjoined the people of the state to speak out their minds on what they want from the current administration, in order to include them in the 2022 budget, as the administration has this has become the policy guide of the government.

“The stakeholder engagement is to gather the array of needs of the people and make them the programmes of government, like we have always been saying, this is a people-centered administration that is focused on making policies, programmes and activities that are driven by the needs of the people.

“We are communicating directly with the people that put us in power to drive governance and we must do it according to their wish and aspiration, the projects highlighted are in accordance with the demands made by the people and in relation to the available resources, we will continue to do this and we have seen that it is the best form of communicating with the people,’’ he said.