Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has disclosed that security operatives have rearrested 446 inmates that escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo, Oyo State, when the facility was attacked by gunmen on Friday night.

Aregbesola, who revealed this when he inspected the facility on Sunday, added that, however, 392 inmates were still at large.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, the minister assured Nigerians that the service has an updated database of the escapees which includes their biometrics.

He added that the service was already sharing the database with all security agencies in the country, including the INTERPOL, so that those who escaped recapture efforts can be nabbed.

According to him, “To those on the run, be assured you have nowhere to hide. You can run, but you can’t hide. We’ll fish you out! We are publishing details of those who escaped in the mass media so the public can assist in that efforts.”

Aregbesola also gave an assurance that the federal government would pursue not just those who attacked the facility, but those who have escaped lawful custody.

On the effort to rebuild the damaged part of the facility, the minister noted that he has directed the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), to immediately begin remediation work.

Speaking earlier, the Controller-General of the NCoS, Haliru Nababa, noted that so far, the service has successfully prevented internal jailbreaks in all its facilities.

“The NCoS have so far prevented internal jailbreaks in the country. What we have reoccurring in recent times are external attacks on our facilities.

“We have been retraining our officers not just on securing those in lawful custody, but prevent external attacks.

“We are collaborating with other security agencies in the country to make such attacks near impossible and where they do occur, the attackers will not live to regret it,” the CG stated.

On the instruction given by the Minister of Interior to immediately begin remediation work on the facility, CG Nababa noted that work has begun already.