House of Representatives has recommended that the Nigerian Customs Service(NCS) should pay N390 million as compensation to families of the 18 people killed and 15 others injured by service in different parts of Oyo State.

The House yesterday adopted reports of its Committee on Customs and Excise which investigated the unrest in Iseyin local government area of Oyo State.

Following the killing of some innocent residents in Igangan, Igboora, Ayete, Tapa in Ibarapa Area of Oyo State by the men of the Nigerian Customs Service.

While presenting the report of the its investigation, chairman of the Committee, Leke Abejide noted that since life cannot be replaced once lost, families of the deceased should be compensated in monetary value and each soul lost in any of the incidents be compensated by the NCS with the sum of N20 million while those with gunshot injury be given N2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, N20 million compensation is to be paid to the four people killed in the Iseyin incident while the person who sustained a gunshot injury there is to get million for treatment, amounting to N82 million

For the Jibia incident, the Nigerian Customs Service is to pay N20 million compensation for the 10 persons killed and N2 million to the 13 persons injured bringing the total to N226 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the mayhem in Igangan, the House recommended that the NCS pay N20 million to families of the four people killed and N2 million to the one injured person, totalling N82 million.

The House further recommended that the officers involved in the acts of killings of innocent Nigerians should be sanctioned accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Provision should be made for procurement of ballistic vehicles (Bullet Proof), Bullet Proof Vests, and helmets urgently for Nigeria Customs Service to confront the daredevil smugglers attacking their officers at Border Stations whenever the smugglers opened fire on them. This would encourage Nigeria Customs Service to be able to curtail smuggling with fewer casualties on their side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As constant conflict with communities is counterproductive and unsustainable, the Nigeria Customs Service should aggressively deepen its engagement with traditional rulers, community stakeholders, host communities, relevant trade associations, local police networks, and local security outfits to prevent future loss of lives and property on all sides,” it added.