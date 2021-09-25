As part of efforts to boost food production, the leadership of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State has partnered with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), the Nigerian Horticulture (NIHORT) and other stakeholders to train farmers on modern methods of farming.

The council’s executive chairman, Sheriff Adeojo stated that agribusiness had been identified as one of the key areas his administration had prioritized as it’s mainstays in order to create employment opportunities for the teaming youths.

According to him, employment generation is possible through the agricultural value chain while increasing food production in the local government and the state at large.

Speaking at a one day interactive session with farmers and other stakeholders on agribusiness, he said this was imperative in order to chart a new course for the development of agriculture and agribusiness in the council area.

Adeojo commended the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde led -administration towards youth’s empowerment and employment generation.

“In our determination to compliment Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts in ensuring food security in Oyo state, my administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure food security and make food available at affordable prices. To this effect we are in partnership with NIHORT, a federal government agric research institute and IITA to improve the capacity of our farmers.

“Recently I received and assured trainees on the state government’s Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP) that adequate land for immediate cultivation will be made available to start their agribusiness.

“I wish to greatly commend Engr Seyi Makinde for involving youths in the modern system of farming through YEAP in Nasarawa State. This morning our farmers visited a demonstration plot at Akufo where farmers were taken to for sightseeing about the newly introduced Vitamin A maize to fight malnutrition in our communities.” Adeojo said.