BY MBACHU GODWIN, Abuja

Ahead of the local government elections in Oyo State scheduled to hold on May 15, 2021, the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has charged the state chapter caretaker committee to strengthen the party in order to win seats at the polls.

The SDP national working committee (NWC) specifically tasked the new executives to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party in Oyo State, bo0osting that the party was set to dislodge the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

While charging the caretaker committee to take their assignment seriously, SDP national chairman, Dr. Olu Agunloye, noted that the NWC has reposed much confidence in their ability to reposition the party to win in the forthcoming election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the party’s national publicity secretary, Amb. Rufus Aiyenigba, SDP urged its members to work towards the success of the new leadership in the state.

The statement reads in part: “The strategic repositioning of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State took off very strongly in the first week of April 2021 following series of meetings of stakeholders in the State over the last three months and the approval of the constitution of a 17-man Caretaker Committee by National Working Committee (NWC) in accordance with the Provisions of Article 12.5.1 (iii) and 15.3 (i) of the 2018 Constitution of the Social Democratic Party. The composition of the new Caretaker Committee was formally conveyed to Oyo State in an official letter dated 1 April 2021 by the National Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

“The new executive include Chief Olugbenga Curtis as the State Chairman, Hon Ayankola Ayangbenle as Deputy State Chairman and Engineer Idowu Owokoya as State Secretary. Other members include Alhaji Sulaiman Aleshinloye, Hon Richard Aderinto and Dr. Kabir Daodu.

“The new Caretaker Committee has been widely applauded as a feat of major re-organisation and is expected to hit the ground running in time for the participation of SDP in the forthcoming Local Government election in Oyo State. The new State Chairman, Chief Curtis has also been given approval to co-opt more members so that each Local Government in the State may be represented in the Committee for robust inclusiveness.”