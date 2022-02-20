The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, is expected to wade into the face-off between the national leader and presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his estranged godson and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

A source told journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that the rift between the duo had created a political tension in the South-West, hence the planned intervention of the foremost Oyo monarch.

Tinubu was scheduled to pay a visit to the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi this Sunday, as part of the continuation of his engagement with traditional rulers across the country’s six geo-political zones in respect of his 2023 presidential ambition.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that Tinubu’s planned visit to the Alaafin is not connected to the feud between him and Aregbesola even though the traditional ruler will be willing to broker peace between the duo at the appropriate time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, a member of the House of Representatives and a son of Alaafin, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, said Tinubu’s visit to the Oyo Palace has nothing to do with any peace meeting.

“Asiwaju is coming today to visit Alaafin as part of his consultations with monarchs, it has nothing to do with any rift settlement and the Alaafin did not summon anybody to the palace for any peace meeting.

“However, if the need be, the Alaafin will wade into the rift in the interest of peace and development of Yoruba land. But that is not for today (Sunday), it’s a matter for another day,” Prince Adeyemi said.

It would be recalled that Aregbesola’s anointed aspirant, Moshood Adeoti lost to the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the Saturday’s APC primary election.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Adeoti came second and far behind Oyetola, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, came a distant third in the race.