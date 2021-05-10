BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

As part of the activities to mark the second year anniversary of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration in Oyo State, the state government has concluded plans to install not less than fifty mobile toilets in strategic locations in the metropolis to eradicate open defecation.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdulateef Oyeleke at the weekend said the mobile toilets would be situated at locations for the conveniences of pedestrians, passengers and travellers in an attempt to ensure that the environment was not polluted.

“The mobile toilets will be placed in strategic locations across the State to assist in promoting personal hygiene of the citizens and maintaining a healthy standard in the State, which will not only stop the spread of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, but also check other ravaging diseases that are threats to human existence.

“The toilets will be placed in locations like markets, garages and other public places to eliminate health risks associated with open defecation and promote personal hygiene.”

The Commissioner enjoined the people of the state to support the policy of clean and green initiative of the present administration, as the Environmental Health Officers and Task Force Team would soon be directed to arrest and prosecute anyone caught defecating in the open.

Also, not less than ten tricycles were received by the Ministry of Environment for evacuation of recycled waste within local government areas in the state.

The initiative would not only enhance the efforts of the present administration in the clean and green policy and to attain a sustainable environment that was capable of promoting the economic growth and wellbeing of the citizenry.