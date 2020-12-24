BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has said the state government is not in a haste to impose or take any decision on the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the government would not take action based on what is happening in other places or what has been reported in the media alone.

Rather, he said, the government would always ensure that its decisions were based on certain factors that are applicable to the situations and issues in the state.

The governor spoke while answering a question on the wake of the second wave of the Coronavirus and recent decisions of the Federal Government as measures to arrest the increasing rate of spread of the virus.

Makinde, however, said the government was already considering some factors including, trends in the state, the levels of hospitalisations, rate of recoveries, number of people getting infected as well as the strains of the virus in the state to determine what line of action to be taken.

He said “Well, we can’t just say yes or no. In Oyo State, we have not been taking decisions based on what we read on the internet or what we see as reactions from the western world. We make decisions on actual data for this state.

“We take decisions based on the actual review of experts of our situations in Oyo state and we make decisions based on logic behind those two things I mentioned.”