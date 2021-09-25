As the ward congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) holds today, some aggrieved members in Oyo State chapter it the party have raised the alarm over an alleged intimidation.

Spokesperson of the group, Babatunde Nafiu from Saki West Local Government Area, in a statement alleged that some group of people within the party whose interests do not agree with theirs have concluded arrangements to intimidate key members of the party.

“We understand the fact that they were frightened by what happened during a meeting we held at Jogor Centre on Monday, they see some of our leaders as threat to their greedy course, but the truth is that things cannot continue the way they are in our party. This is not the Oyo PDP we want, there must be a change to the narrative and this is why we are working round the clock to ensure that things are put in right perspective.

“We recall a scenario during our party’s South-West congress held in Osogbo earlier this year, whereby the Chairman of the Park Management System, Mr Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary led some thugs loaded in over 200 18-seater buses to unleash terror on prominent members of the party.

“This is what they want to replicate on Saturday. Lamidi is preparing to do his thing as usual on the instruction of governor Seyi Makinde’s ally, Mr Seye Famojuro.

“When we got the wind of the information about the meeting they held on Wednesday, one of us, Honourable Mike Okunlade, put a call through to Famujoro and confronted him with the allegation of planning to unleash mayhem on some of our members, he was saying something else, but we know their antics and we believe they are posied to go ahead with their evil plans.

“It is sad to note that even the opposition party in the state, the APC held their ward and state congresses without bloodshed, though there were reported cases of parallel congresses of which is not new in politics, we held same when governor Seyi Makinde was seeking election and nothing happened. These people should not destroy the party for us.”

The statement further read, “Those planning to hurt our leaders should think twice before embarking on such mission as it would surely be a fruitless effort. We are determined to restructure our party and there is no going back on this course.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on the National Working Committee of our great party, Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, as well as the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to please keep tab on Oyo State in the next coming days so that the plot by these people who are bent on causing chaos and heat up the polity does not see the light of the day.”