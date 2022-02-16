Oyo State government has revealed that it is considering building an airport at Oke Ogun area of the state, saying it would help to boost its Internally Generated Revenue(IGR).

The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musibau Babatunde, disclosed this in Saki while addressing critical stakeholders at a forum organised by the ministry to educate the people on the state’s 20-year development plan.

The commissioner, who also gave an insight into the five-year plan that would aid the actualisation of the long term plan that will transform the state, assured that there were enough resources to actualise the plans.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Economic Planning, Gbenga Oyekola, said the short, medium and long term plans were developed to ensure that abandoned projects that funds have been earmarked for might be strategically channeled to other projects that will benefit the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Chairman of Saki West Local Government Area, Sarafadeen Omirinde, there is the need for people to express their views and enjoined the state government to provide street lights in other areas of Oke Ogun zone, in order to reduce crimes and criminality to the barest minimum.

ADVERTISEMENT