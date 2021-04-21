BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State government has called on the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and other professional bodies to support the present administration in its efforts to move the state to enviable heights.

The secretary to the state government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who stated this, while hosting the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Oyo State branch and the Scout Association of Nigeria, said there was an ongoing plan to employ Pharmacists across the health centres in the state.

She urged members of the association to always act professionally and to continue to advocate for the welfare of their members and the progress of the association.

She added that Governor Seyi Makinde led administration would continue to work with professional bodies in order to move the state forward, hinting that pharmacists should be fully involved in the development of the health sector.

In the same vein, the Secretary to the State Government enjoined members of the Scout Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Council who also paid a courtesy visit to her office, to contribute its quota to the education of young people through a value system based on the scout promise and law.

The Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Oyo State branch, Pharmacist Oguntoye Adegboyega in his remark commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s people-friendly leadership style and passion for the citizens of the state.