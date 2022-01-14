Oyo State government has expressed its readiness to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to develop the state’s energy sector.

The commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barr. Seun Ashamu, stated this while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers (NIPE) and Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) in his office.

The Commissioner, appreciated the leadership of the two institutions for identifying with the ministry, stated that since he assumed office over two years ago has been engaging all relevant stakeholders including the Society of Engineers and Disco to ensure effective collaboration.

Barr. Ashamu attributed the achievements recorded by his ministry so far to the support being given by the state’s governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on various identifiable projects implementing by the ministry.

He appreciated the governor for believing in his vision to be able to execute and implement all the ideas placed before him.

While highlighting some of the projects embarked upon by ministry, the Commissioner said that the ministry is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring and improving the state’s energy security and its availability and also to ensuring that the state’s mineral resources are exploited in a responsible way.

He said that the Light-up Oyo Project has two streams- the conventional lighting and solar street light, noting that under conventional about 300km public lighting have been developed, while about 600 out 1500 solar street lights have been deployed so far.

The commissioner added that the focus on solar street light is to illuminate places like night markets, palaces and hospitals.

Barr. Ashamu said further that extension of power grid programme is another project from the ministry to connect all transformers that public funds have been expended on to the national grid and to solidify collaboration with Transmission Company of Nigeria to build more feeder substations in the state.

He noted that work is currently ongoing in connection with federal government to have more substations in Oyo, Saki and Ibadan.

The Commissioner said that the state government in order ensure sustainability of these projects, has signed an agreement with gas company to extend gas pipeline infrastructure to the state.

Bar Ashamu, therefore, urged the two institutions to join hands with the state government to develop it, stating the readiness of government to work with resident engineers to develop local content policies that will improve the state’s energy sector.

In their separate remarks, the chairmen of the Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers, Engr. Ibrahim Bello and Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Engr. Olayiwola Oyelade, said that the purpose of their visit is to intimate the ministry on it various developmental projects and how the institutions can be of help to the effective implementation of the projects.

They appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde’s led government for the laudable projects through the Commissioner, Bar. Seun Ashamu for the various public identifiable projects.