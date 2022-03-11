Oyo State government has announced the closure of some roads and markets in Ibadan area of the state capital to allow for seamless coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

The management of the Oyo State Road Management Authority (OYRTMA) said there would be diversion of traffic within Ibadan metropolis.

The agency said under-listed routes leading to the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan have been shut by 12:00am of Thursday and would be reopened and reopened 12:00pm on Saturday, 12th March, 2022.

The routes included Beere Junction inward Mapo Hall, Born Photo Junction inwards Oja’ba, Idi-Arere Junction Inwards Oja’ba, Itamerin Junction inwards Mapo Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, all markets in Ibadanland are to be shut in honour of new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun Ali – Okunmade II who will be ascending the throne of his forefathers – Babaloja General of Oyo State today (Friday).

The Babaloja-general of Oyo State , Alhaji Asiwaju Yekini Abass Oladapo (YK ABASS) e after arising from a meeting stated that all markets in Ibadan metropolis would be closed on Friday 11th March, 2022 in honour of the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland .

Abass saidthe markets, which would be closed, were to avoid traffic congestion and honour the new first class monarch that would be installed.

ADVERTISEMENT