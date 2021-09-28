Following the reduction in the cases of COVID-19 pandemic, Oyo State government yesterday said it has shut down some of the treatment centres across the state.

It was gathered that the continued drop in the number of reported cases in the state necessitated the decision.

A source explained that, till date, only the Infections Disease Centre (IDC), Olodo remains open for treatment while the others have been shut.

It added that no fewer than 20 people were currently receiving medical attention at the IDC, Olodo, who are making progress with their treatment.

“Because there are no more cases in those facilities, there is no need to admit them hence the Agbami health center was closed down because there are no new patients there.

“We have to close some of these facilities, if there are cases, there will not be the need for closure of the facilities.

“As at present, only the Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), Olodo, is functioning, and currently we have 20 cases that are doing well.

“It means the state government is committed to curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 and public health”, the source said.

The state government had recently debunked claims that paucity of funds has affected the operations of the isolation centres across the state.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebisi Ayoola, told newsmen that the allegations that paucity of funds had hit the state’s isolation centres were false and not correct.