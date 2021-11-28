The Oyo State government has suspended three teachers in the state’s teaching service over alleged sexual harassment of students.

Our correspondent gathered that they were teaching at Oyo State Basic School, Ogbomoso prior to their suspension.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Rahman Abdu-Raheem disclosed this in Ibadan while reacting to a viral video which revealed some atrocities in the school.

He said state government had ordered immediate suspension of three teachers who allegedly harassed some students in the school.

The commissioner explained that the affected head-teacher Mrs Adebiyi Racheal and Principal Oyo State Training School for the Blind Mrs. Akanbi Oluwaseun have been transferred.

He added that the government took the decision in order to address the situation, explaining that a four-man investigative panel has been set up to investigate the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdu-Raheem warned school principals, head teachers and other staff members to desist from acts that could jeopardize the efforts of the state government.

He assured parents and other stakeholders of constant unannounced monitoring of all schools in the state and urged parents, students and other relevant stakeholders to support and partner with this government.