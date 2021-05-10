BY BODE GBADEBO

Aftermath of Friday’s Supreme Court verdict, which declared the sack of democratically elected local government councils illegal and ordered the payment of their salaries and allowances of council officials in Katsina and Oyo States, the latter will pay out N3.7billion.

The elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors had two years of their tenure left when Governor Seyi Makinde dissolved the local government councils.

The N3.7bn is for salaries and entitlements for 68 chairmen, 68 vice chairmen and 610 councillors, democratically elected in the 33 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

But a senior official of the Oyo State government told LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity because of he was not authorised to speak on the matter, that the figure was incorrect as the state government had done its own computations.

The source, therefore, asked our reporter to wait for the state government’s official position on the Supreme Court judgment to be announced by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice this Monday.

Meanwhile, according to data obtained from salaryscale.com, each of the 68 chairmen is entitled to N3,181,611 salaries and allowances per annum, while each vice chairman is entitled to N2,803,392 in salaries and allowances. Each of the councillors is entitled to N2.4 million per annum. This does not cover severance packages.

A rough estimate of the debt, which the apex court ordered the governor to pay by August, shows that while chairmen will rake in an average of N432.6 million, vice chairmen will receive N381.2 million. The over 600 councillors will receive N2.9billion, bringing it to an estimated N3.7billion.

The state chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, said the Supreme Court judgment had confirmed the association’s position that Makinde lacks respect for rule of law.

He said: “We are happy with the judgment and it affirmed what we have been saying that the government has no respect for rule of law.

“It also shows its recklessness because we have been saying that the illegal arrangement of appointing caretaker committee members is wrong. He has been paying them the same money we will collect again. Oyo State is the loser.”

Recall that the former chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors had assumed office on May 14, 2018 after their electoral victories on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Governor Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), within hours of his swearing-in on May 29, 2019, sacked them by fiat, saying their election violated the constitution.