Oyo State government has concluded plans to reintroduce school governing boards in public schools.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, who disclosed this yesterday said the government had concluded plans to reintroduce the governing boards.

It would be recalled that the last administration headed by late Senator Abiola Ajimobi introduced school governing boards in all public secondary schools in the state some years ago.

The boards were created to assist in the running of the schools but Governor Seyi Makinde who took over from Ajimobi in 2019 later scrapped the school governing boards.

Olatubosun explained that the governing boards were cancelled when the ministry of education discovered abnormalities in the system.

The commissioner who spoke during a guest forum platform organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel, said the ministry has concluded plans to reintroduce the programme.

