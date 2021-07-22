The Implementation Committee of the Oyo State 2019, 2020 Civil, Public Servants Audit and Payroll Re-engineering, validation exercise said it has uncovered 41 ghost workers and recommended their immediate removal from the state government’s payroll.

Aside the 41 classified as “No Show” (ghost workers), consultants had indicted 602 officers and recommended them for removal from the payrolls but the Implementation Committee affirmed 41 ghost workers; cleared 40 others of any infraction; uncovered 10 deaths; 170 systematic retirements and affirmed the option of voluntary retirement by 341 others with irregular records of service.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa said the Implementation Committee had examined the report submitted by the consultants and also interacted with the affected officers before finalising the implementation model.

Messrs Sally Tilbot Consulting was, in 2019, engaged by the Oyo State government to undertake employees and pensioners’ verification/validation and payroll re-engineering, tagged 2019/2020 staff audit.

“Following a series of reconciliations, the report of the consultants was received by the government on April 30, 2021, after which an Implementation Committee was put in place to fashion out the final implementation model.

“The 13-member Implementation Committee, headed by Mr. D.O Olatunde, Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, affirmed that “forty-one (41) officers established to be “No Show” should be removed from government payrolls immediately.”

The committee recommended that an administrative investigation be undertaken by the government to determine where the salaries of the “No Show” officers had been going.

The statement added that of the 341 who indicated their decision of voluntary retirement to the Implementation Committee, 290 officers had turned in their voluntary retirement letters, while the 24 officers who failed to take advantage of the two-month window have now been retired by the concerned agencies of government.

The Implementation Committee had put together its report in May 2021.