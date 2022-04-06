Oyo State government has completed the upgrade of 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in 200 wards across the state, while 99 are ongoing.

The state’s commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, disclosed that the upgrade and renovation of 200 of the proposed 351 PHCs have been completed, adding that the facilities were currently in use.

Olatubosun, who spoke during a facility tour of the PHCs in Ibarapa zone of the state, said the project was in line with the promise made by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to give primary healthcare services a facelift so that people at the grassroots will enjoy easy access to basic medical care.

Some of the renovated and upgraded PHCs visited in the Ibarapa zone were Tobalogbo PHC, Molete PHC 1 and Model PHC 2, Molete in Idere, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area.

Others were Igbole, Oke Agogo, Isale Oba and Oke Odo Wards in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area and Anko PHC, as well as Oke Oba PHC at Eruwa in Ibarapa East Local Government Area.

According to the commissioner, some of the renovated PHCS were equipped with standard boreholes and power generators.

Makinde had promised during the pre-2019 campaign that he would take basic healthcare to the doorstep of the people of Oyo State.