BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

As the effects of fuel scarcity bite harder in the state, the Oyo State government has called on the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to start monitoring petroleum stations in the state and sanction marketers found hoarding the product.

The state Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Kehinde Sangodoyin made the call on Monday while featuring on a radio program in Ibadan.

Ogundoyin said the scarcity of fuel that started on Sunday was artificial as there was no reason for most of the marketers not to sell to the people.

Most fuel stations in Ibadan were not selling fuel to motorists while those selling experienced long queues which also contributed to traffic gridlock in some parts of the metropolis.

“As government, we are doing all we can to make life easy for the people of Oyo State and this is reflected in the number of infrastructural projects around the state, for some people to be creating artificial scarcity of fuel for pecuniary reasons if wrong and inhuman.

“The Department of Petroleum Resources should as a matter of urgency swing into action and arrest the situation, they have the work of monitoring cut out for them and this is the moment to bring those marketers sabotaging the government by hoarding products to book,” he said.

Meantime, many commuters were on Monday stranded as a result of a shortage of cab, taxi and commercial motorcyclists plying major roads in Ibadan, Oyo State.