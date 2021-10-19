Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday pledged that his administration would continue to develop youths through sporting activities in order to make the sport sector a top source of revenue not only for the state but the entire nation.

He said the state intends to achieve the development of talents through a massive investment in sport development, pointing out that the remodelling and rehabilitation of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex and other mini-stadia and training pitches in all zones of the state have begun to yield positive results.

Makinde, who stated this when he received Oyo State-born table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, lauded him for making the state and Nigeria proud.

According to him, Quadri’s achievements will always motivate other youths to get involved in sports, adding that the table tennis star is not only a gift to the state but also to the continent of Africa and the world.

“I welcome you, your wife and mother to the seat of government of Oyo state. Let me also congratulate Mama for the gift of Aruna Quadri not only to Oyo state and Nigeria, but to the continent of Africa and the world. May God continue to be with you, Ma.

“This is a good example of what we can do with the talents God gives us.”

“For us, in the four main pillars of this administration, the last one, which is the expansion of our economy, taking as many of our youths off the streets, is actually working, as played out here. And the government is not relenting.

“This is because we believe that some of the talents we can develop will not only serve as motivation to others but can also become big sources of revenue for the state and the country.

It may be an appropriate time for me to mention that Sarah Adegoke, who won gold for Oyo State in the last National Sports Festival, is now in Europe, Spain to be precise, so that she can launch her professional career.