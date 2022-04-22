Worried by their dwindling welfare and poor economic condition, workers of the Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate have protested non-payment of their outstanding emoluments, by the state government.

The ply card carrying protesting workers drawn from the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde, to urgently come to the institution’s aid.

Led by the union’s Chairperson, Comrade Oluwatoyin Adeola and Treasurer, Comrade Lukman Busari, they marched round the institution’s two sites, singing solidarity songs, whilst lamenting their deplorable welfare conditions.

Their grievances included the defrayment of a backlog of promotion arrears from 2011 to 2021, payment of 12 months differential on the consequential adjustment to the new minimum wage, 16 months hazard and medical allowances, as well as the balance of February and March 2022 salaries, having received an amputated 80.8 per cent.

The workers called for the restoration of full salary payment to 100 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the placard read “OYSCOED staff are suffering in silence”, “no more amputated salary”, “Oyo State Government please don’t neglect us”, “Increase our subvention”, “State Govt, you promised OYSCOED Lanlate Staff 4 weeks since February 11, 2022, Now 10 Weeks”.

They called for an implementation of the College’s 2022 personnel budget, which they believed catered for the majority of their demands.

“Funding for infrastructure and payment of emoluments are our major challenges, only the government’s attention can salvage the situation,” she added.