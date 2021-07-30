Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming November 6 Anambra State gubernatorial election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, and chairman of the reinstated party executives in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, have expressed joy with the Appeal Court decision reiterating the state’s party executive committee.

The duo said the party in would now be more focused to win the governorship election.

In a reaction on his behalf by his media team, Ozigbo expressed optimism that the Appellate Court decision has made it clear that all other pending litigations against his candidacy would be resolved in his favour.

He urged members of the party to remain focused, promising that God had destined the return of PDP to the Government House, Awka, to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

For his party, Chief Nwobu described the Appeal Court decision as an act God even as he commended leaders of the party at the local government and ward levels for remaining steadfast with the party in the face of the legal tussle that temporarily put them apart.

He stated that his executive committee would convene a meeting soon with the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, to “draw up road map to ensure genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved stakeholders for the victory of the party in the election.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, presided by Justice Ada on Friday upheld the appeal in CA/ABJ/368/2021, wherein NDUBISI NWOBU and UCHENNA OBIORA stood for and on behalf of State Executive Committee, 21 LGA chairmen and 326 ward chairmen and indeed PDP Anambra State chapter.

The appeal is as a result of the judgment of Honourable Justice A. O. Adeniji of the FCT High Court of Justice Abuja in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/774/2021: SAMUEL ANYAKORAH VS. PDP, NDUBISI NWOBU & UCHENNA OBIORA wherein the lower Court sacked the Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu-led executives of the PDP in the state, local government and ward levels.

Justice Adeniyi had replaced the Nwobu executive with a former caretaker committee of the party headed by Hon. Uchenna Umeaba, declaring also a set of local government, and ward executives loyal to his group as the authentic PDP leaderships at the two levels.

But the Appellate Court in its ruling set aside the decision of the lower court in its entirety, stating that Justice Adeniyi of FCT High Court erred in law, when he abandoned the Practice Direction, and dwelt on a matter he is very much aware that, he lacked territorial jurisdiction.

The Appellate Court held that Justice Adeniyi’s judgement at the lower court was considered as insubordination and as a judgement that was made with bad faith, therefore set aside the judgement, and, affirmed the leadership of the party led by Chief Ndubisi Nwobu the authentic executive in the state, as well as all the local government and ward executives under his watch.