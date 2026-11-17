Over 100 youths on Tuesday staged a protest in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, demanding urgent government intervention over more than 15 years of unreliable electricity supply in the community.

The protesters, operating under the platform of Ozoro Need Steady Light (ONSL), said the community, despite hosting at least six oil wells, had remained largely in darkness, with electricity supply available only occasionally.

They warned that residents could boycott the 2027 general elections if political leaders failed to address the electricity crisis and other basic infrastructure needs.

The protesters also expressed disappointment over the abandonment of the 132kV electricity substation project in Ozoro, which they said had remained uncompleted since 2011.

Addressing the protesters, one of the organisers said the community could no longer endure the prolonged power outage.

“We are here today to call on our leaders and the government to do the right thing. Ozoro has been without a reliable electricity supply for over 15 years. That is more than a decade of darkness, and we can no longer continue like this,” he said.

The protesters marched through major routes in the town, displaying placards with inscriptions including: “We Are Tired Of Buying Fuel; Give Us Light”, “Give Us Steady Electricity; We Have The Oil”, “Ozoro Needs Steady Light”, “Let Our Generators Rest; Solar Cannot Power Ozoro” and “Ozoro Is In Darkness”.

One of the protesters, Comrade Freeborn Oghenero, said the situation had deteriorated further in 2026, leaving residents increasingly frustrated.

He called for urgent action to restore regular electricity supply, identifying the completion of the abandoned 132kV substation as a major step towards resolving the crisis.

“We have a major electricity project that has been abandoned since 2011, and there has been no visible effort to ensure its completion. If that project is completed, I strongly believe that the problem of prolonged power outages in Ozoro will become a thing of the past,” he said.

The protesters warned that failure by the government and community leadership to address their demands could trigger a political boycott during the 2027 general elections.

“All we are asking for is electricity in Ozoro. No Light, No Election! No Light, No Vote! No Light, No Campaign! We cannot continue to live in darkness while our concerns are ignored,” he declared.

A former traditional leader in Ozoro, who identified himself as a former Odiologbo of the kingdom, expressed support for the demonstration and called on the community’s traditional institutions to support the youths’ demand.

He said he was pleased that the youths had finally taken the initiative to speak out against the prolonged electricity crisis, which he said had angered him for years.

He also urged public office holders from the community to stop using public funds to induce voters, arguing that such resources should instead be channelled into infrastructure and other essential services.

“I want to appeal to our leaders to stop using public funds to buy the support of the people. Those resources should be invested in providing good roads, steady electricity and other essential amenities for Ozoro. If our leaders cannot address these basic needs, then I also support the position of No Light, No Election,” he said.

Another protester, Comrade Aboghe Anthony, maintained that demanding reliable electricity was a legitimate cause, regardless of opposition or criticism.

“Fighting for steady electricity in my community is not a crime. People may hate me or even persecute me, but that will not change the fact that we are fighting for a just cause. Ozoro deserves reliable power supply. We need electricity!” he said.

When the protesters arrived at the Isoko North Local Government Council Secretariat, the Chief Security Officer, Comrade Gabriel Akpotareno, informed them that the council chairman was unavailable and advised them to send a delegation to meet with him on another day.

Neither the council chairman, members of his executive team nor other community leaders or government officials came forward to address the protesters during the demonstration.

The protest later turned tense when officers of the Nigeria Police Force dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas following an altercation reportedly triggered by a temporary road blockade around the Ala Square area of the town.

The protesters had insisted that they would not leave until a government or community representative addressed their concerns.

There were also reports that one of the protesters was arrested and taken to the Ozoro Police Divisional Station, alongside two motorcycles reportedly belonging to members of the protesting group.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, for confirmation of the protest and alleged arrest were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.