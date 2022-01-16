Nigerian Singers P-Square has a announced that there will be a ‘P- Square World Tour’ coming up later in the year.

One half of the singing duo Peter Okoye popularly known as ‘Mr P’ shared the news via a post on social media on Friday 14, January 2022.

The singer wrote “PSQUARE World Tour LOADING…” on his twitter handle. Though the dates and cities are yet to be announced but fans of the singing duo are already looking forward to the tour.

Peter and Paul Okoye, P-Square headlined their first show in Nigeria since their reunion, at the Livespot X Festival on December 26, 2021.

The duo performed to a packed crowd of screaming and passionate fans who sang along to every nostalgic hit the twins threw at them — the emotion in the hall was cranked up when P-Square paused during their set, went down on both knees and apologized to their fans for the split.

