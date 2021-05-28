Police Active Assistance Committee (PACC) has called for understanding and more humane approach by Nigerians to issues concerning the Nigeria police against the background of its responsibilities to the society.

National coordinator of the committee, Anthony Nwabianke, stated this while addressing journalists after a one-day prayer summit for the police by the South East zone in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Condemning the recent attacks on both policemen and their stations across the country by armed hoodlums “for no just reasons,” he said it is wrong to treat the police this way.

His words, “They have families, they also have dreams and aspirations like everyone of us and for the suspects, we are urging them to stop the destructions and make their grievances known.”

Speaking further, Nwabianke maintained that the destructions have been having negative effect on the communities by making them porous and vulnerable to attacks by criminals and weakening the morale of the officers.

The coordinator reminded the attackers that most of the destroyed facilities were built either by the government, communities, or good spirited individuals.

He called on governments at all levels to always nip in the bud all contending issues and agitations before they become uncontrollable and threat to peace.