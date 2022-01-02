While over 20,000 terrorists have so far surrendered and many neutralized, the Nigerian military lost three aircraft in the year including the late chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior officers. They died in a NAF plane crash In Kaduna on 21 May, 2021.

The COAS died alongside 10 others including crewmen while on an official trip to the Depot of the Nigerian Army.

According to records, over 20,000 terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops and thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been resettled in Borno State following intensified military onslaughts.

In June 2021, the clash between Boko Haram Terrorists and Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP led to the death of Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram Terrorists sect.

The National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno (Retd), in October 2021 announced the killing of Malam Bako, the successor of Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the leader of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, had on October 14 confirmed the death of Abu Musab.

Mr Irabor said: “I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead. He is dead and remains dead.’’

Monguno disclosed that Abu Musab’s successor, Malam Bako, was also killed along with a prominent member of the ISWAP.

He said: “The fact again is that the armed forces, the land forces have done an excellent job because, in one month, they were able to take out the leadership of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) – that is Abu Musab Al-Barnawi.

“Two days ago, the man who succeeded him, one Malam Bako, one of the prominent leaders of the Shura Council of the Islamic State of West African Province, was also taken out.

“They are also contending with a leadership crisis. You know these things are also accompanied with inherent issues of trust, conflicts, mutual suspicion, and other things.

“So, the operations being conducted by the armed forces in the Northern parts of the country put a lot of pressure on the Islamic State of West African Province, Boko Haram, and also the tangential group is known as Islamic State in the Greatest Sahara.’’

However, on 21 February 2021, a Nigerian Air Force King Air 350, NAF201 B350, crashed while returning to Abuja after reporting an engine failure.

At least seven Nigerian Air Force personnel perished while moving to Niger State in order to ensure the safe return of abducted school teachers and students.

The aircraft was on a mission to Niger State to provide surveillance as part of government efforts to rescue the kidnap victims from the shackles of bandits.

Also, on 31 March 2021, NAF Alpha-Jet went missing after losing contact with Radar in Borno. NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft lost contact with radar while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops fighting insurgency in Borno State.

Gabkwet, who noted that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, explained that the mission was part of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East. Meanwhile, the aircraft has not been found till date.

The second incident happened about a month and two weeks after seven NAF personnel were killed in a crash involving a military aircraft – just a few yards off the runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

The affected aircraft – Beechcraft KingAir B350i – crashed on February 21 at Bassa village in the nation’s capital while returning to the airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, the Niger State capital.

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on 7 June 2021 launched a new Landing Ship Tank (LST) at Damen Shipyard, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The introduction of the LST to the NN inventory will bolster NN sealift capability.

He said, “Specifically, it would enhance the transportation of troops, military hardware, vehicles in the conduct of maritime security operations launched from the sea as well as supply of relief material during the period of national emergency.”

The vessel, according to authorities, will serve as a critical component of naval power projection for enhanced maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor on 25 October 2021 launched four Semi Ballistic Gunboats constructed for the Defence Headquarters by the Naval Shipyard Limited in Port Harcourt.

The Chief of Defence Staff said the decision to provide armoured gunboats for operations was informed by the need to provide additional protection to troops in the discharge of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s responsibility of ensuring safety and security of the nation’s maritime environment.

Security experts, however, recommended drastic measures to tame the spread of mindless killings and destruction of lives and properties in the year 2022.

The Managing Director, Beacon Consulting, Dr Kabir Adamu said the government must enhance the effectiveness of the security sector. He advocated for performance measurement metrics and accountability, adding that security agencies can do a lot.

He said, “First is to enhance the effectiveness of security sector governance, where coordination, synergy, adequate resourcing and systematic utilisation of assets as well as citizens participation are enhanced. The role of the National Assembly is critical here in enhancing legislation and oversight functions so that the organisations are put in check when they deviate from set standards. And for the NASS to play these roles, the capacity of its relevant committees should be enhanced.’’

Adamu stressed the need for an improvement in performance measurement metrics especially the introduction of monitoring and evaluation tools to allow for improved performance measurement.

Thirdly, he emphasized the need for accountability. He said where poor performance and lapses by security personnel allow breaches that lead to deaths then those responsible should be punished.

He continued, ‘’Security MDAs should improve their contributions to the criminal justice system. They should ensure offenders are identified, arrested, and presented to competent courts in a timely and effective manner for prosecution. To do this, they should enhance their capacity for gathering evidence. One starting point is for all organisations to have functional evidence labs.”

On his part, a public and private security analyst and trainer Major Banjo Daniel (retd) said nothing is happening in Nigeria that the security Agencies cannot overcome.

The problem, according to him, is the willpower to overcome it. Banjo said the military can do better than they are doing now.

He continued: “Are we willing to end insecurity?” It will involve a lot of innocent people dying and I think probably that’s what Mr President is trying to avoid but it has to happen because if you don’t do it and it continues, a lot of Nigerians will be recruited and the thing will continue like that forever.’’

He recalled that though former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai said, “If there is no collaboration between the civilians and the military, this thing may continue for 20 years” but it may continue for over a century.

According to him, “People will die, others will join them, people will be born again, people will grow up to become bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, thieves, and everything. The difference is the level of criminality everybody in Nigeria is engaged in. most people saddled with leadership positions are self-centered and corrupt.’’

He said corruption started far back during the reign of past leaders like Awolowo’s, the Akintola’s, the Azikiwe’s, the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s. He said up till today their children are still benefiting from corrupt proceeds.

“Tafawa’s children are still benefiting from what their parents have gathered. Till tomorrow, they are still benefitting. So, it did not start today. It only evolved to a higher level. That is what we have now. And we have to kill it otherwise, it will continue,” he said.

Lamenting the culture of injustice and non-challant attitude to justice, he said, “Children are killing children in schools, we are turning to become America. During the EndSARS about 50 policemen were killed and nobody is complaining. State governors are giving awards to people who are housemates in Big brother Naija, not caring about graduates.

‘’So, we are all involved in all those things but we have to start from somewhere, if we pick from the infants now and start teaching them morals, as they grow up, they will deviate from what they grew up to meet.

“Every child now is thinking of how to make money, and the society is doing nothing other than to teach others how to make money. All they want is to have money, and that is what they are pursuing.’’

He stressed that politicians are the architect of insecurity in Nigeria.

He said, “The only thing we have to do is reduce the collateral damages involved. In the army, 25 per cent is allowed, but in this case, they should rise to 40 per cent. When you have three men in the house where 10 men are, and you want to get those three men, yes you may have to kill five or six of them using missiles, if they think they do not have then they should take some of them there and teach them how to conduct social operations but am sure the military is capable.’’