PAL Pensions is set to further diversify investment options for its customers with the launch of Fund VI, the sixth investment fund in the Multi-Fund structure for its Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders.

This implies that the sixth investment fund will enable customers, employees and pension contributors to have better participation in the management of their funds to align with the age and risk profile of RSA holders with the multiple funds designed to cater for various Investment requirements.

To achieve this, the company stated that the addition of the new fund in the multi-fund structure will ensure that contributors have better participation in the management of their funds.

Speaking on the development, the managing director of Pal Pensions, Mr. Funso Doherty, said the company is a firm believer in value creation for customers and stakeholders.

He added that PAL Pensions firmly believes in the importance of delivering top-tier experience to customers through the deliberate pursuit of investment and operational excellence.

According to him, “our recent launch of Fund VI is another example of this using cutting edge technology to deliver through several digital channels to facilitate an optimal experience and ease of access for our esteemed clients.”