Amid the purported separation of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi and his queen, Olori Silekunola Ogunwusi, the palace has faulted the claim, saying it should not be taken seriously.

An alleged statement posted on Olori Silekunola verified Instagram handle and Facebook page on Thursday, announced an end to the three-year marriage.

According to her, she tried to make the union work but said the monarch’s public identity is at variance with “his true self”.

But in a swift reaction, the Ooni’s director of media and public affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, who faulted the claim, said that this would not be the first time such a rumour was peddled.

He said, “This is not the first time such rumours had been peddled. There was a time when it was reported that she left the palace and the next thing, she gave birth. So, the story is not true and it should not be taken seriously.”

Olori had written on her page: “I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.

“Today, I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”

Responding to some allegations, Silekunola said her “decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen.

“As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

“I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later.

“The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

“I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece.”

Recall that the Ooni previously suffered a marital breakdown in 2017 when he separated from Edo-born Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, whom he married as a monarch on March 16, 2016. Obanor’s marriage to the king lasted for 17 months before the separation.

He later married Silekunola in 2018 and the marriage produced a son, Tadenikawo.

The 47-year-old monarch also had a daughter with Omolara Olatubosun as a teenager. Olatubosun gave birth to Princess Adeola Ogunwusi but of recent, there have been counter-claims between the Ooni and Olatubosun over who was responsible for the upbringing of their daughter.