There was pandemonium in Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North local government area of Ondo State yesterday as the two communities clashed over a disputed land.

In the fracas, two persons were feared killed. LEADERSHIP Friday learned that the crisis was allegedly fuelled the insistence of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye, the Ajagun of Ude, that part of Isinigbo belongs to his kingdom.

The monarch was said to have fled as angry members of community gained access to his palace, vandalised, and razed it.

When journalists visited the communities, roads leading to them were sealed off with bonfires while shop owners shut down and ran for their lives.

Also, residents of the area were not seen outside even as some youths were sighted with dangerous weapons.

Members of the Isinigbo community trooped out in their large numbers to protest against the Ajagun of Ude for demolishing their houses including buildings belonging to non-indigenes who bought land many years ago from them.

Speaking with journalists, the Oluomo of Isinigbo, Chief Oluwole Kareem, said they had to protest to stop the continued demolition of their buildings by the Ajagun of Ude, noting that the community was surprised when a case the Isinigbo community won in 2012 was taken to another court by Boboye and judgment was secured.

According to him, the people of Isinigbo have lived on the land for the past 800 years.

Kareem said: “Boboye came to us that we are occupying the land illegally. He said he has won the case. That judgment is fraudulent. He first came and demolished over 50 houses. We protested like this but the government did not do anything.”

His lawyer said he was not aware of the demolition. If he had won the case he was supposed to give us time for dialogue. He did not give us that chance.

“Last Thursday, he went to demolish over 150 buildings including my house. He was bringing thugs and fake policemen. After demolishing my house, he seized my monkey that I have been training for the past 15 years and took away my brother’s goat.

“He has been threatening us. People said we have been soft with him to allow him to demolish our houses. People have bought land here for over 15 years ago. He placed a signboard and renamed our community the New Ude Estate. Isinigbo has been existing for over 800 years. He wants to make our place an extension of Ude.

“We came out for a peaceful demonstration to let the government know our plight. The state government should intervene.”

All efforts to get Boboye proved abortive as he could not be reached for comments at the time of this report.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who said nobody was killed in the fracas, noted that it was only the Ajagun of Ude palace that was burnt.

He added that an investigation had commenced into what led to the incident.

Ikoro, however, disclosed that normalcy had been restored to both communities