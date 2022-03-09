Minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has said the federal government’s ember months palliative measures on Nigerian roads have produced results.

Fashola made the assertion in Abuja during a performance review meeting of stakeholders on the “2021 Ember Months and Post Rainy Season Palliative Works on Nigerian Roads.”

The minister said the ministry and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) yearly undertake routine palliative repairs of federal roads across the country during the ember months and post rainy season to facilitate easy movement of travellers, motorists, goods and services. He reiterated that different seasons bring different challenges and so the plan for every season is based on the report available and with such feedback things would be done better.

In a statement issued yesterday by the ministry’s director of press and public relations, Mrs Boade Akinola, she quoted the minister as saying, “Seasons of the year bring different challenges, so what works for one season is not going to work for another season and we must remember this as public servants. It is with plan we can make things better. Things don’t happen by accident; we can control how they happen with good planning.”

The minister said ember months are not a period to toy with. It is a period when most things begin to happen naturally and based on that the roads become so busy which compels the ministry and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency to carry out palliative works on the roads to reduce accidents and other ugly incidents on the roads.

“So, let’s remember what ember months is, it is months indicating clearly that the year is coming to an end. And as the year ends certain things begin to happen naturally. People still travel, there are a lot of social and religious gatherings and movements, people consume a lot more items than they normally consume and the roads will be busy,” he added.

Fashola stated that with the ember months palliative measures on busy roads to ensure seamless travelling by the general public, accidents rate according to reports by the Federal Road Safety Commission reduced by 9% which is a positive development.

“There is an indication that accidents rate has reduced with about 9% and that is a very positive thing, which means there were less deaths and loss of property,” he said.

Earlier, the ministry’s director of highways construction and rehabilitation, Engr Folorunso Esan, made a presentation on the highways across the country where the ember months and post-rainy season palliative measures were carried out.

The managing director/chief executive officer of FERMA, Engr Nuruddeen Rafindadi, corroborated the fact that the federal government provided the funds for the repair works on the affected roads.