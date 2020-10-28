These are trying times for the collage of governors in Nigeria, popularly known as the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). As the nation begins to count its losses after the terrible violence and looting that trailed the peaceful EndSars protest, the impact in the states has been enormous and revealing. While the unfolding events of the past few weeks is arguably a raw manifestation of decades of horrible governance at all levels, some pundits aver that the immediate factors which triggered the current unrest are not so far and in between.

For a polity that has a long depressing history of denying its youths proper education as well as requisite job opportunities; slipping in and out of economic recession before the COVID-19 pandemic struck was always going to cause some form of tension.

What’s more, with most universities closed because of pay disputes between the federal government and lecturers, pundits aver that all an army of angry youths needed was one more killing by the now defunct SARS – which has been a bitter topic of discussions for many years – to hit the streets in protest. W ith mistrust for government at a seeming all time high, it was not so surprising that the youths refused to take the quick response to some of their requests by government seriously.

Before long, the EndSars protesters met their match in ProSars proponents; clashes erupted, hoodlums took center stage, curfew was declared and then the Lekki Toll gate saga happened, which raised the violence level. Despite the condemnation, confusion, denials and fake news that trailed the Toll gate incident, hoodlums had a field day attacking public institutions and private properties. President Muhammadu Buhari gave a national broadcast calling for calm and later presided over a virtual National Security Council meeting with some former heads of state and some security chiefs.

Shortly after, a new dimension to the saga emerged as warehouses housing COVID-19 palliatives across states became looting centers by Nigerians, a situation which has since put the governors, mainly, on the spot light.

Interestingly, while most state governors had instituted Judicial Panel of Inquiry as part of quick measures to address the yearning of the protesters, the besieging of warehouses across the country gave an indication of how dire situations have become in the country, vis-à-vis the handling of palliatives intended to cushion the impact caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

For most watchers, the unfolding scenario has raised more questions than answers over the management of the palliatives found in the warehouses, chief of which is the allegation that they were hoarded. Finding its voice since the whole saga started, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), while asking the federal and state governments to immediately release all COVID-19 palliatives also called for the investigation of officials who hoarded the palliative provisions.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who noted that labour has followed the unfolding incidents across the country, said “It is obvious that the palliative provisions that were procured by government for immediate distribution to the mass of our people at their critical time of need and to assuage the hardship occasioned by the lockdown were hoarded and held back by some government officials. “The reasons for this have not been made known to the public.

We also understand that many of the palliative provisions are already getting rotten in the warehouses where they were stored. “While we condemn the ensuing mass looting of both the Covid-19 palliatives and non-Covid-19 palliatives and non-Covid-19 palliative materials, we equally deplore the conduct of some government officials who stored away relief materials that should have been distributed to the masses of our people at their very trying times of need.

“We call on the Federal Government to investigate the conduct of those who hoarded the palliative provisions. In order to forestall riotous plundering of the remaining relief palliatives, the Nigeria Labour Congress demands that the Federal Government should order the immediate release of all the welfare provisions and materials to citizens.

“As we had demanded in the past, the distribution of the palliative provisions should be trans- parent, and inclusive with active participation of mass-based citizen groups. This directive should apply to state governments many of which are chiefly culprit in this regards. Government officials cannot afford to create a scenario that precipitates mass unrest at this very delicate and fragile milieu in global history, labour said.

Earlier, the president’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, hinted at the failure of the state governors over the matter when she said the discovery of food items and other CO- VID-19 palliatives in several warehouses across the country is evidence that her father was not the country’s problem. Zahra who stated this on her Instagram Stories yesterday wrote:

“Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.” Rattled by these allegations governors of the 36 states of the federation dismissed insinuations that states were hoarding the pal- liatives that were collected. In a statement by the head, media af- fairs, of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello – Barkindo, the governors noted that since the #EndSARS demonstrations started, they held several meetings to address the underlying con- cerns, with members of the forum aligning themselves with the call for justice leading to the setting up of judicial panels in the states of the Federation against Police brutality. Noting that a lot of the information circulating in the social media needed to be fact-checked, the governors pleaded Fayemi with members of the public to desist from spreading rumours which further creates panic and stampede. The statement noted:

“For example, some of the properties stolen and vandalized, include palliatives set aside for vulnerable members of society. “The NGF reemphasizes and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other States were kept in storage for members of the society especially our vulnerable citizens.

“The erroneous impression in the public domain that these palliatives were hoarded is not just inaccurate, entirely erroneous and untrue but also mischievous, to say the least. “For the avoidance of doubt, some of the palliatives had the CACOVID stamp embossed on them, meaning that their source is unambiguous. “As we know, CACOVID operations are mainly domiciled in Lagos, being the headquarters of most of the public-spirited organisations, corporate bodies and individuals that came together to form the Coalition Against COVID-19; CACOVID.

“Until mid-October, when the NGF had its last meeting, up to ten States had not participated in the flag-off ceremonies for the distribution of palliatives in their States. This was because the items meant for distribution in these states had not been completely received from CACOVID. “Some other States that still had palliatives in their warehouses chose to keep a strategic reserve ahead of a projected second wave of Covid-19”.

The governors pointed out that as of a couple of weeks ago, some states were still receiving palliatives from the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“The NGF wishes to state categorically that no State has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives”, the governors stated, assuring all contributors to the palliatives that prior to the looting of the ware- houses, states had kept full accounts of all the items received and distributed. The governors however got some form of lifeline when the private sector led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) explain the reasons for the delay in distributing the palliatives meant to blunt the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition said that the distribution of the relief items, which were for 2 million most vulnerable families in the 774 local government areas across the country, was delayed due to the magnitude of the number of food items to be distributed. Acting director of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Osita Nwanisobi, on behalf of the coalition, in a statement said that the large scale of this nationwide food programme and the timing of the orders, which coincided with the lockdowns and limited movement across the country, delayed the procurement and distribution exercise.

The statement by the coalition’s spokesman partly reads, “The Coalition is deeply concerned by the recent events and is urging those involved in the wanton destruction of public and private property to immediately desist from these raids, in order to allow the States to proceed with a peaceful and fair distribution of these palliatives to the neediest and most vulnerable in our society. Over the past few months, the private sector, through CACOVID has been working with governors, the FCT Minister, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to procure, deliver, and distribute these food relief items to almost 2 million most vulnerable families (over 10 million Nigerians) across the 774 local government areas of the country, as part of the private sector’s support towards the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sheer scale of this nationwide food programme and the timing of the orders and deliveries, which coincided with the lockdowns and reduced movement across the country, compelled CACOVID to roll out distribution in a staggered manner. The very large size of the order and the production cycle required to meet the demand caused delays in delivering the food items to the states in an expeditious manner; hence, the resultant delay in delivery of the food palliatives by the state governors.”

CACOVID however warned that some intended beneficiaries for palliatives will not get the relief food items due to the looting of these items by hoodlums. Pundits like Mike Obiekwe, believe that these explanations still do not explain reports of some of the palliatives getting spoilt while in the warehouse,”while people are hungry.”

“No progressive society should encourage looting of any kind, talkless of what we have been experiencing. But it is clearly absurd that we have such a scenario. And it is quite revealing. Why would food be kept in a place till it gets spoilt while people are hungry?

It beats my imagination. However, until we have a proper independent investigation on this issue, we might never know the truth. But it very troubling that while people suffered, we were getting reports of spoilt palliatives in warehouses, that is not good enough,” Obiekwe, a public analysts added. Corroborating, a legal practitioner and commentator, Segun Adebanjo, said, “we really need to have a proper look into this matter. As much as I may want to agree that logistics challenges may have been responsible for what happened, it nonetheless shows the seeming laid back attitude to governance in spite of the harsh situation in the country. It’s indeed worrisome.

Maybe now they will sit up now. But it is very unfortunate that things had to get to this point,” he added. So far however, over 741 persons have been arrested in FCT, Kwara, Rivers, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Kaduna States. However while pundits note that such arrests would help to contain the evolving security concern, the need to engage the youths produc- tively, has to be a real priority. While some state governors have hurried initiated fresh youth empowerment schemes, the National Economic Council (NEC) set up a committee to engage youths, representatives of civil society organisations (CSO), religious and tradition- al leaders, on employment and social safety net programmes.

Members of the committee, to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Os- inbajo, are Governors, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Prof. Babaga- na Zulum (Borno), Mr. Muhammed Bello (Niger), Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) (Ondo), Chief Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta). The committee, which is to commence work immediately, will develop a comprehensive framework and coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both the federal and state governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the #EndSARS protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance national security.

It will develop a framework to engage with security agencies that will devolve more control to governors who are the chief security officers of their states. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, in a communi- qué after the emergency NEC meeting, said the resolutions reached by the council were to find out the deeper reasons behind the #End- SARS protests and the fallout and how they should be addressed by both the federal and state governments.

The communiqué also said NEC commiserated and condoled with all those injured, suffered the death of a loved one or lost property since the hijacking of the #EndSARS demonstrations by criminals and hoodlums. While the clock begins to tick on the need for prompt robust actions to be taken, many watcher aver that what would be more insightful is the way the governors go about governance in its entirety.

Political analyst, Ibekwe Erondu, argues “yes the statements, committees and empowerment initiatives that we have seen in the last 48 hours by state governors and the federal government is in order, but we still have a scenario of high cost of governance. There is a need for those who we elected to serve to live and utilize state resources in a way that truly shows they are there to serve and not otherwise. I think this is as critical as all of the quick fixes they seek to make,” he added.