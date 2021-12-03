PAN Nigeria Limited, the premier vehicle assembly plant in Nigeria has clinched the ‘Most Resilient Auto Company in Nigeria’ award at the Nigeria Automotive Journalist (NAJA) Awards 2021, which took place at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award was received by the General Manager, Planning and Strategy, PAN Nigeria, Mr Bawo Omagbitse, and Group Head, Corporate Services, Abdulkadir Yinusa, on behalf of the company, at a colourful and well-attended event by stakeholders of Nigerian auto industry.

PAN was established in 1972, and of all the auto plants set up in the 1970s only PAN has remained resilient and operational till today.

The auto company has since evolved from a single brand assembly plant into a multi brand, to include the production of Sedans, Higer 16- & 19-Seater Buses, light vans, Higer ambulances, and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) across three brands, with a platform for local content development programs.

In addition, the company is currently in discussions with other OEMs as well.

As an industry leader, the auto company has initiated lots of projects geared toward empowering both its staff, trainees and other members of and the society.

Recall that, this is not the first time PAN is winning NAJA awards. Most notably is the “Car of The Year” Award won by the Peugeot 301 in the 2018 edition of the awards.