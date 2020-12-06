BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Nigeria’s foremost multi-brand automobile manufacturer and assembler, PAN Nigeria Limited, is partnering with the Keffi Polo Ranch to support the 2020 Keffi Polo Tournament.

The theme for this year’s tournament is centered around education.

A statement from the automaker through the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Oladeji Victor Bamidele said the company decided to go into this partnership as it believes in education and the noble sport of polo, known for its equestrian mastery and skillful sportsmanship, aligns with its vision and mission “To be leader in the Nigeri- an Automobile industry driven by superior technology.”

Participating teams in the tournament include Nul polo, Rubicon, lintex, malcomines, Iyatu farms and Keffi ponys. Others include 30horse power, Dulce, 308, 401, 4008 and 508.

It is expected that the company will unveil the newest vehicle models to be produced in its Kaduna plant at the Keffi Polo Tournament. These include the Higer H5C 16 seater bus, the Higer H6C 19 seater bus, and the Higer Ambulance and others.