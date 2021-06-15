The Federal Government has been urged to critically appraise the calls for restructuring of the country, saying failure to heed the calls for the nation’s restructuring ignited the various agitations for succession by some groups.

Advertisements





This view was expressed by 25 pan Yoruba groups at a rally held at Beko Ransome Kuti Park, in Anthony, Lagos State.

The groups insisted that they stand by the position taken by the Southern Governors at the meeting held in Asaba, Delta State.

They noted that it is only when the country is restructured that it would be saved from impending danger.

Addressing journalists at the rally, Hon. Wale Oshun, the leader of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) noted that, if the government in power is serious about restructuring the country, there are two documents on ground it can work with, which are the 2014 Confab report, and the Nasir El Rufai report on restructuring Nigeria.

He noted that if the government in power had started working on any of those documents that will give Nigerians the benefit of the doubt that it is serious about restructuring.

“It is disturbing to start talking of restructuring, people are now talking in terms of confederation in terms of secession, we shouldn’t have gotten to this level, if prompt attention has been taken.” Hon Oshun explained.

Expressing the same view Comrade Rasak Olokooba of Network of Yoruba Alliance, who claimed to be a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari urged the president to initiate the process of restructuring the country, so that he would not be embarrassed out of office.