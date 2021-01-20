Valentine, a season of love, friendship and emotion has continued to be part of the world. What better way to relax with your partner than a thrilling and captivating movie with a love story that would make the season worthwhile.

“Still Falling”, a movie that stars top notch actors in Nigeria and Abuja in particular is set and shot in the Federal Capital City featuring Sharon Ooja, Daniel Etim Effiong, Liz Ameye, Bethel Njokwu (Senator), Kunle Remi, Zeal, Eddy Madaki, Lulu Okonkwo, Laura Fidel, Chavala Yaduma and a special guest appearance by renowned Gospel Legend, Dr Panam Percy Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Still Falling” is the story of Bono Kuku and Capt. Lagi Gowon, two strong characters and how they collide and are permanently changed in the events that ensue, after a re-union that brings back memories of a toxic post.

Woven into their lives are the friends and loved ones who can try to make the best out of a sticky situation. Whether they succeed or fail is up to fate.

This story of opposites love and hate, faith and doubt, grace and guts, triumphs and regrets will get everyone taking a deeper look at their motives and choices.

How much is hidden behind painted doors? Can we truly know someone?