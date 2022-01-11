Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has admonished the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) not to cover up the killing of a young Nigerian law graduate from Buckingham University, United Kingdom (UK), Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson.

Jackson, an indigene of Delta State, returned to the country to attend the Nigerian Law School and participate in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), before he was gruesomely murdered in Abuja on Sunday, September 12, 2021, under disturbing circumstances.

PANDEF, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, condemned the alleged delay in which investigations on the matter are being conducted.

The statement reads in part: “We condemn the delay and nonchalant manner in which investigations on the matter are being conducted. The killing of the young man was reportedly carried out in front of a popular hotel in the Wuse Zone 4 area of Abuja on Sunday, 12th September 2021.

“Toritseju was said to have been picked up by a friend, one Sani Saleh, from his home; they went out to a couple of places and eventually ended up at the hotel, where he was attacked and killed. The family was called in the morning of the next day to identify the body of their son, which was abandoned overnight, in front of the Hotel.

“About four months after, there has been nothing but excuses and pretexts from the police in Abuja, while those who cut short the life of a promising young Nigerian of Niger Delta extraction are walking freely and perhaps planning their next evil act.”

“The police has not provided any substantial feedback on the matter to the family, meanwhile, all the parties who were with the deceased at the time of the crime have been arrested, released and rearrested.

“And this reflects the general disposition of the Nigerian Police to cases like this, where people are killed and the perpetrators are never arrested nor brought to book.

“PANDEF condemns this attitude of the police, in the strongest terms, and demands that immediate steps should be taken to speed up the investigation and arrest the masterminds behind the murder of our son, Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson.

“The danger of this lackadaisical behaviour of the police, in this matter and several others before it, is that it could impel citizens to take matters into their own hands since the government and the police are failing to provide justice.

“Situations like this reinforce the demand for restructuring of the country. The nation’s security architecture, like everything else, has become obsolete and outmoded.”