By Anayo Onukwugha |

National chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, has died at the age of 68.

Family sources revealed that Nkanga, who is former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, died on Christmas Eve of suspected complications from Coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the PANDEF, Ken Robinson, however, said the family is yet to officially confirm the death of the Niger Delta leader.

Robinson said: “As PANDEF, we are supposed to state the death of our chairman, but we are waiting for the family to confirm it first.

“We will not say anything until his death is officially confirmed by his family.”