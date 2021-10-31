The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned the raid on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court and wife of a former governor of Rivers State, Sir Peter Odili.

PANDEF in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, said the raid was not only crude and primitive but barbaric and dictatorial.

It said: “ It is another attempt by agents of the Buhari administration to further intimidate and humiliate the nation’s judiciary.

“And this one of such actions too many, against persons of southern extraction, particularly, persons from the South-South geopolitical zone.

“PANDEF recalls that it was in the same nefarious manner that the Abuja residence of the former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was invaded in January 2019, which was considered by many as part of political machinations, leading to the 2019 general election.