Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has congratulated the people of Itsekiri ethnic nationality over the successful coronation of Omo Oba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri.

PANDEF, in a statement signed by its national chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, expressed delight over the peaceful nature of the exercise. The statement called on the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to use the benefit of his background; education, exposure and ingenuity, to provide the climate and setting to bolster the peace, unity and development of not only his Kingdom.

It reads in part: “Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has congratulated the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality on the Coronation of Omo Oba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri, on Saturday, 21st August 2021. “The new monarch is said to be the youngest ever to ascend the throne of his forefathers, a responsibility providence has bestowed on him.

“While wishing the new Olu of Warri a successful and lasting reign, PANDEF hopes that His Majesty would, with the benefit of his background; education, exposure and ingenuity, provide the climate and setting to bolster the peace, unity and development of not only his Kingdom, the Itsekiri Nation and Delta State but the entire Niger Delta region and the country at large,” the statement said