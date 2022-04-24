Pandemonium was let loose in Kajola community, Odigbo local government area of Ondo State on Saturday as youths in their hundreds mobilised to burn the police station in the area over alleged police recklessness, leading to the death of three persons including a traditional community head (Baale).

The angry mob thronged the Police Divisional Headquarters in Kajola over the alleged killing indigenes at the police checkpoints in the area, located along Lagos/Benin Expressway on Saturday evening.

They dumped the three corpses at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Kajola, chanting protest songs to register their grievances and declared that they do not want to see police in the community again.

The victims, namely David Olowofeyekun, Gbenga Abayomi and Kola Akinduro, who was the Head of Korede Village, were on a motorcycle and heading home from their farms when the incident happened.

Sources in the community narrated that the police officers in the community were fond of extorting and harassing the residents of the area at the checkpoint despite the order by the Commissioner of Police dismantling all checkpoints in the state.

Recall that the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, had ordered that all police roadblocks and checkpoints be dismantled immediately he was transferred to the state few days to New Year celebration.

An eyewitness, Funmi Olowogboye, recounted that the police stopped the deceased at the checkpoint on Saturday evening and while trying to stop an oncoming hilux van, the driver maneuvered to evade the police and in the process ran into the motorcycle conveying the trio.

Olowogboye lamented that the hilux driver crushed the three victims on the motorcycle where they were parked on the instruction of the police officers, who wanted to collect money from them; and they died on the spot.

He, alongside other sources who spoke with journalists at the police station, identified a notorious police officer, popularly called Major, as the rig-leader of the extortion squad on the highway and in the community

They demanded that the police officer, Major, be transferred out of the community, revealing that he has spent over 17 years in the area without transfer due to the atrocities he committed in the area to make money.

A community leader, Chief Oloruntobi Maiyegun, who spoke with journalists on phone, recounted that he had to spring into action the moment he heard that the people were mobilising to burn the police station.

Maiyegun, who was presently out of town to Delta State, said he mobilised Amotekun and other security agencies to the scene immediately to forestall breakdown of law and order. He enjoined the residents not to take law into their hands.

It took the prompt intervention of the Police Commissioner, Mr. Oyediran, who had arrived the town, Amotekun Corps and other security agencies, to calm the frayed nerves and appeal to the angry youths for peace.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, dispelled the recklessness allegation against the police, saying that the deceased flouted traffic law and incidentally had an accident.

“It was not due to the recklessness of the police officers, they took one way and they had an accident. So there was no way the police can be reckless in a situation whereby there is a route to take and they took another one.

“Of course it was an oncoming vehicle that they collided with and died, it was not police recklessness there,” the PPRO said.