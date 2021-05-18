Residents of some areas of Osogbo woke up Tuesday morning to be confronted with chaotic situation caused by some youths suspected to be internet fraudsters and hoodlums, who allegedly attacked operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in the capital city of Osun State.

It was gathered that the EFCC operatives had raided some of the residences of the ‘Yahoo Boys’ around Rinsayo, Adetunji Estate, Hallelujah area and other parts of Osogbo in the dead of the night and arrested some of the suspects.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that not long after the operation, other friends of the suspected fraudsters mobilised themselves and co-opted hoodlums to launch attack on the EFCC operatives.

The ‘Yahoo Boys’ and hoodlums set up bonfire at Dele Yes Sir area and LAMECO roundabout of Osogbo, thereby causing traffic gridlock.

Residents, who were going about their normal businesses, were forced to find alternative routes.

The the public relations officer of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, when contacted on phone said the command was aware of the incident and was working assiduously to ensure that residents were not molested and are allowed to go about their activities unhindered.

As at the time of filing the report, the ‘Yahoo Boys’ and hoodlums were still at the LAMECO roundabout in their large numbers, forcing commuters to find alternative routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: