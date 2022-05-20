Pandemonium broke out in Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday, as a notorious hoodlum reportedly shot a second hand automobile spare parts dealer, simply identified as Abdullahi, to death.

Eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that argument broke out between the hoodlum and the victim after the later refused to ‘settle’ the former.

The hoodlum was said to have stabbed Abdullahi but realising that it did not have any effect on the victim, he later rained bullets on him and Abdullahi died in the process.

Some residents of Oko-Olowo were said to have mobilised themselves to the scene of the incident, brandishing dangerous weapons, a development that scared people away.

Marketers around the area hurriedly closed their shops while commutters had to make u-turn and scamper for safety.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a terse statement, condemned the breakdown of law and order in Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin metropolis.

He said: “The near lawlessness that happened in Alapa/Okolowo/Oloje axis of Ilorin this morning, following the death of one individual whose identity and actual cause of death are still sketchy is uncalled for and must not to be encouraged .

“Full-scale investigation into the matter has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Cp Tuesday Assayomo. Policemen are already dispatched to the affected areas to restore calm. Detailed investigation report would be made available to members of the public as soon as it is ready.

“Meanwhile, members of the public, especially residents of the affected areas are advised to be cautious as they go about their lawful businesses, and should report any untoward activities in their area to the police as sanity is gradually returning to the areas.”