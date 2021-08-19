There was pandemonium at Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworokwo, Port Harcourt on Thursday morning when a gunman suspected to be a cultist shot and killed a final year student of the University.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after hoodlums suspected to be cultists stormed Okporowo Ogbakiri community in Emohua local government area of the state and killed three people, including the leader of disbanded vigilante group in the community, Ikechi Wodi.

The killing of Wodi and two others, identified as his relatives, came 24 hours after aggrieved youths of Elele Alimini comunity, also in Emohua local government area of the state, sacked the vigilante group in the community and killed one of its members.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the slain student, whose identity was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was eating at the Faculty of Management Sciences of the university, when he was shot on the head at close range.

The incident, it was further gathered, caused pandemonium in the university community and its environs as students and lecturers as well as visitors scampered for safety.

A source who pleaded for anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the lone gunman, who is a third year student of the University was immediately arrested and handed over to the Police.

The source said: “The victim is a final year student of the faculty of Management Science at the Rivers State University and he was shot dead by one Wisdom popularly called Peruzi, a 300-level student of the same faculty.

“Wisdom was later apprehended by the school security and officers attached to Nkpolu Divisional Police headquarters. He is suspected to be a member of Vikings cult group while his victim is said to be a member of Ku Klux Klans cult group.”

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident in a text message, stated that details were still sketchy.